Bisola “TrendyBee” Borha will share how COVID-19 has Cut Off her Income on #AtHomeWithBN Today

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN has featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

We understand that for a lot of people, income has been on hold since the #Covid19 lockdown took effect in various states. We’re discussing this today, Monday, April 27 at 1 PM WAT on #AtHomeWithBN and Event Planner Bisola Borha @bisolatrendybee of @trendybeevents is leading the conversation on “My Income Was Cut Off Too Due To COVID-19”. Don’t miss it.

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

