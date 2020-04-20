President Nana Akufo-Addo lifts Restriction of Movement in Accra & Kumasi | Check Out Other Updates

Lagos remains the state with the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria

Lagos State has recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus, making the total number of confirmed infections in the state rise to 376. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria’s confirmed cases of the virus have risen to 627 after 86 new infections were recorded in the country on Sunday.

One case previously reported in Kano State has been transferred to Jigawa State. Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano became 36 as on Sunday.

As at 11:50 PM on Sunday, there are 627 confirmed cases, 170 discharged, and 21 deaths. Lagos — 376, FCT— 88, Kano — 36, Osun — 20, Oyo — 16, Edo — 15, Ogun — 12, Kwara — 9, Katsina — 12, Bauchi — 7, Kaduna — 6, Akwa Ibom — 9, Delta — 4, Ekiti — 3, Ondo — 3, Enugu — 2, Rivers —2, Niger — 2, Benue — 1, Anambra — 1, Borno — 1 and Jigawa — 2.

Ghana has lifted the restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi

Ghanian President, Nana Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday, in a televised address, that Ghana is lifting a 21-day lockdown of its biggest cities after the restrictions bought the government enough time to improve its preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.

Akufo-Addo said, “Residents of the capital, Accra, and major centres will be allowed to return to work from Monday even though other restrictions such as school closures and a ban on sport and religious meetings remain in place. Ghana has spent the three-week lockdown to conduct more than 68,000 tests and draw-up plans to establish testing centres in all of its 16 regions, Akufo-Addo said. Local factories commenced the production of protective equipment while drone services are used to speed-up the transportation of tests”.

He added that “Lifting these restrictions doesn’t mean we are letting our guard down. We’ll tailor our solution to our unique social economic and cultural condition. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach.”

Watch the video below:

Donald Trump still wants to investigate China

On Monday, China’s foreign ministry said the international community “should work together through these difficult times instead of pointing fingers at each other. The virus is the common enemy of all mankind and may appear at any time in the world,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

“Like many other countries, China was attacked by this virus. We are the victim instead of the culprit”, Bloomberg reports.

This is coming in a time when so many, including the US President, Donald Trump raised the prospect that China deliberately caused the COVID-19 outbreak that’s killed millions of people around the world.

On Sunday, Donald Trump said the United States still wants investigators to go to China to investigate the coronavirus outbreak. The US has previously made requests, which have been rejected. The White House has continually accused China of withholding accurate information about the virus.

Trump said at a coronavirus task force briefing, “We are talking to China. We spoke to them a long time ago about going in. We want to go in”.

Three weeks after testing positive, UCH Chairman tests negative for COVID-19

Shettima Bagudu, the chairman of the Management Board of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, is now coronavirus free after several days in the isolation centre located at the federal health facility.

He fell ill on March 24, 2020, and was promptly admitted for treatment, where he tested positive for the virus. On April 8, he got tested again to confirm if he has been negative but the test came out positive again, and he remained in the isolation centre for further treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Your Akinrinlola, in a statement on Sunday confirmed that the chairman has finally tested negative after a second confirmation test was administered, PUNCH reports.

He said, “I have the pleasure to announce that after three weeks of being in quarantine, the Chairman of the Board of Management of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Alhaji Shettima Bagudu, has tested negative to the coronavirus. Two tests were carried out on him and both returned negative. With this, he now has a clean bill of health.”

Lagos State gives 4 more COVID-19 survivors the green light

The Lagos State Ministry of Health announced that four more coronavirus survivors have been given the green light after testing negative for the virus. According to LSMOH Twitter page, the 4 patients who were recently discharged are all male. This brings the total number of discharged coronavirus patients in the state to 98.

The tweet reads:

Four more #COVID19Lagos patients; all male have been discharged to reunite with the [email protected] The patients; 3 from our isolation facility at Yaba & 1 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital @LUTHofficial have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 98.

#COVID19Lagos Update as at 19th April, 2020

*️⃣70 new #COVID19 cases confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 379.

*️⃣4 more persons, all male were discharged to reunite with the society having fully recovered. Bringing the number of discharged to 98#StayatHome @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/AqFkZo0MNO — LSMOH (@LSMOH) April 20, 2020

Students in Australia’s Northern Territory are expected to physically attend school

According to the government, the federal territory in the north of Australia has only reported 28 coronavirus cases, with eleven patients recovered, while the territory has performed more than 3,600 tests to date.

According to data provided by Australia’s Department of Health, the Northern Territory is the only Australian state/territory to report no COVID-19-related deaths. The territory requires all non-essential travellers entering the border to complete 14 days of quarantine, CNN reports.

Since schools will be having physical classes now, they are to consider moving classes outside, reconsider school excursions, and encourage the avoidance of handshakes, hugs, kissing, and games that include holding hands, according to the Northern Territory’s Department of Education.

WHO worker in Bauchi tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Bauchi State tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases of the virus to two.

According to PUNCH, the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwan Mohammed, disclosed this in a telephone interview on Sunday. He told PUNCH that the WHO worker returned to Bauchi after having close contact with a positive patient in Kano State.

Mohammed said, “We have an additional case in the state, the result was sent to me around 4 pm today (Sunday). He is the contact of a positive patient in Kano.

“He started having symptoms three days ago, then yesterday (Saturday) we took his samples and sent it to Abuja for confirmation and it was returned this afternoon, it was positive.

“We have decontaminated the whole UNICEF and the WHO offices and sealed it. We have taken samples of seven that had close contact with him. They are about 15 contacts that we are monitoring and we are going to take their samples.”