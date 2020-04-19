Connect with us

News

COVID-19: USA Evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria | Check out more Updates

News

Queen Elizabeth Will Not Celebrate Her 94th Birthday with Gun Salutes this Year

News

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s Farewell Note to his Loyal & Dearest Friend, Abba Kyari

News

Social Distancing was not Practiced at Abba Kyari's Burial & Nigerians Aren't so Pleased

News

Burna Boy will be Performing at the "One World: Together At Home" Concert | Check out Other Updates

News

Abba Kyari dies after Testing Positive to Coronavirus

News

Should China Take Responsibility for the Worldwide Pandemic? Here's what Oby Ezekwesili Thinks

News

Coronavirus: 35 New Cases Confirmed in Nigeria as Total Number rises to 442 + Other Updates

News

Looks Like Justice is Finally Coming for the Suspected Killers of Reuben Fasoranti's Daughter

News

No Pardon has been Granted to Maryam Sanda, Presidency Says

News

COVID-19: USA Evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria | Check out more Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Image

348 males and 145 females have tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has revealed that the total number of infections recorded in Nigeria since the pandemic began is 493, with the number of males infected being 348, while 145 are females.

In the report released via NCDC’s Twitter, the most affected age bracket were those between 31 years old and 40 years old. It added that a total number of 7154 tests have been conducted so far while 9221 people of interest have been identified.

Of the positive cases, 210 had travel history, 175 were contacts of those with travel history, 16 persons were unknown sources while 92 were “incomplete”. However, in an update on Saturday night, the NCDC reported 49 new cases in six states, bringing the total to 542, with 166 recoveries made, while 19 fatalities have been recorded.

US evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria

Over 340 Americans left Nigeria for the United States on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the US Mission in Nigeria, the evacuees left through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on a chartered Omni Air International flight which was bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC.

The Mission said it prioritized those with underlying health conditions and those on short visits to Nigeria before the closure of airports. Although closed to international flights, the Federal Government permits countries to evacuate their nationals using the airports.

Lagos state government reveals hospital where Abba Kyari died

The Lagos state government has revealed the hospital where Abba Kyari, died of coronavirus on Friday April 17. A statement released by the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says Kyari died at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

Governor Ganduje sacks commissioner for celebrating the death of Abba Kyari

Governor Abdullahi Ganudje of Kano State has sacked the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Mu’azu Magaji over his ”unguarded utterances” against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Mu’azu Magaji had described the late CoS as “non-ordinary citizen who amassed so much power” on his Facebook posts. He also insinuated that President Buhari is not a man of his own because of Abba Kyari.

Here are some of his posts below;

 

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” Raised Almost $128 Million in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

The “One World: Together At Home” concert has so far raised a total of $127.9 million, providing $55.1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million to local and regional responders.

Following One World: Together At Home, a historic global broadcasting event, Global Citizen together with Lady Gaga, announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. coronavirus death toll approaches 40,000 as more than 1,900 people die in 24 hours and the number of cases rises to 741,866

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,903 in 24 hours to reach 39,115 on Saturday, according to the latest statistics by worldometer. Confirmed cases of the highly infectious illness also soared to a total of 741,866 as of early Sunday morning, up 28,486 from the day before.

The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world. Despite the ominous statistics, President Trump cited ‘positive signs’ in the fight against the pandemic on Saturday, believing the worst is now over.

Passionate: Beyonce put forth a passionate speech about how COVID-19 has 'severely affected' African American communities during her stint on the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday

Beyonce warns coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black Americans

Beyonce highlighted the deadly impact of Covid-19 in America’s black communities, after several states and cities released worrying data earlier this week. She said:

Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.

Spain’s death toll surpasses 20,000

The number of coronavirus mortality in Spain have risen to 20,000. As it stands, only the US and Italy have recorded more deaths from Covid-19 than Spain. The nation’s official death toll currently stands at 20,043, a rise of 565 from the number recorded Friday. Earlier this week, the Spanish government decided to ease some of the restrictions after a month of national lockdown.

Those unable to work from home, including people in the construction and manufacturing industries, were allowed to return to their jobs.

It is thought that around 300,000 nonessential workers returned to work in the Madrid region on Monday, a spokesperson for Madrid’s regional government told CNN.
Shops, bars, restaurants and other nonessential businesses are still shut, with the country’s state of emergency expected to last until at least April 26.

Photo Credit:

@USEmbassyAbuja

Muaz Magaji

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: I Am Officially Drained

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Advertisement
css.php