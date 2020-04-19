COVID-19: USA Evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria | Check out more Updates

348 males and 145 females have tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has revealed that the total number of infections recorded in Nigeria since the pandemic began is 493, with the number of males infected being 348, while 145 are females.

In the report released via NCDC’s Twitter, the most affected age bracket were those between 31 years old and 40 years old. It added that a total number of 7154 tests have been conducted so far while 9221 people of interest have been identified.

Of the positive cases, 210 had travel history, 175 were contacts of those with travel history, 16 persons were unknown sources while 92 were “incomplete”. However, in an update on Saturday night, the NCDC reported 49 new cases in six states, bringing the total to 542, with 166 recoveries made, while 19 fatalities have been recorded.

Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos

12 in FCT

10 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Ekiti As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 166

Deaths: 19#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/W63s32Iuj7 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 18, 2020

US evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria

Over 340 Americans left Nigeria for the United States on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the US Mission in Nigeria, the evacuees left through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on a chartered Omni Air International flight which was bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC.

The Mission said it prioritized those with underlying health conditions and those on short visits to Nigeria before the closure of airports. Although closed to international flights, the Federal Government permits countries to evacuate their nationals using the airports.

Today, over 340 Americans left Lagos for the United States on a chartered Omni Air International flight bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, DC. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes all aboard a smooth flight as they head home to rejoin family & friends. Stay Safe & Healthy! pic.twitter.com/vekirpCU5Z — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) April 18, 2020

Lagos state government reveals hospital where Abba Kyari died

The Lagos state government has revealed the hospital where Abba Kyari, died of coronavirus on Friday April 17. A statement released by the state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says Kyari died at the First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

#COVID19Lagos Update

Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April, 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

Mallam Abba Kyari died from

Complications of #COVID19

1/3 pic.twitter.com/JWlHUPbDB7 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 18, 2020

infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency @HEFAMAA_LASG of the @LSMOH

2/3 — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 18, 2020

As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID19 emergency response team. — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 18, 2020

Governor Ganduje sacks commissioner for celebrating the death of Abba Kyari

Governor Abdullahi Ganudje of Kano State has sacked the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Mu’azu Magaji over his ”unguarded utterances” against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Mu’azu Magaji had described the late CoS as “non-ordinary citizen who amassed so much power” on his Facebook posts. He also insinuated that President Buhari is not a man of his own because of Abba Kyari.

Here are some of his posts below;

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” Raised Almost $128 Million in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis

The “One World: Together At Home” concert has so far raised a total of $127.9 million, providing $55.1 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million to local and regional responders.

Following One World: Together At Home, a historic global broadcasting event, Global Citizen together with Lady Gaga, announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. coronavirus death toll approaches 40,000 as more than 1,900 people die in 24 hours and the number of cases rises to 741,866

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 1,903 in 24 hours to reach 39,115 on Saturday, according to the latest statistics by worldometer. Confirmed cases of the highly infectious illness also soared to a total of 741,866 as of early Sunday morning, up 28,486 from the day before.

The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world. Despite the ominous statistics, President Trump cited ‘positive signs’ in the fight against the pandemic on Saturday, believing the worst is now over.

We continue to see positive signs that the Coronavirus has passed its peak. pic.twitter.com/jLBdGJdQSc — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2020

Beyonce warns coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black Americans

Beyonce highlighted the deadly impact of Covid-19 in America’s black communities, after several states and cities released worrying data earlier this week. She said:

Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.

Spain’s death toll surpasses 20,000

The number of coronavirus mortality in Spain have risen to 20,000. As it stands, only the US and Italy have recorded more deaths from Covid-19 than Spain. The nation’s official death toll currently stands at 20,043, a rise of 565 from the number recorded Friday. Earlier this week, the Spanish government decided to ease some of the restrictions after a month of national lockdown.

Those unable to work from home, including people in the construction and manufacturing industries, were allowed to return to their jobs.

It is thought that around 300,000 nonessential workers returned to work in the Madrid region on Monday, a spokesperson for Madrid’s regional government told CNN.

Shops, bars, restaurants and other nonessential businesses are still shut, with the country’s state of emergency expected to last until at least April 26.

Photo Credit:

@USEmbassyAbuja

Muaz Magaji