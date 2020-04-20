Oil Price in the US drops Below Zero & Nigerians Respond with the Most Hilarious Memes

Connect with us

Crude oil prices in the US plunged below zero for the very first time in history on Monday, with traders actually paying to get barrels of oil off their hands as coronavirus kills demand.

According to BBC, the demand for crude oil has reduced drastically across the world due to coronavirus lockdown which resulted in oil firms renting tankers to store the surplus supply.

Although the Brent crude price remains unchanged, Nigerians are reacting with hilarious memes to the shocking drop.

Check out their reactions below:

