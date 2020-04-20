Oil Price in the US drops Below Zero & Nigerians Respond with the Most Hilarious Memes

Crude oil prices in the US plunged below zero for the very first time in history on Monday, with traders actually paying to get barrels of oil off their hands as coronavirus kills demand.

According to BBC, the demand for crude oil has reduced drastically across the world due to coronavirus lockdown which resulted in oil firms renting tankers to store the surplus supply.

Although the Brent crude price remains unchanged, Nigerians are reacting with hilarious memes to the shocking drop.

Check out their reactions below:

My ACTUAL reaction seeing oil trading at a NEGATIVE price. Chai Corona O! 😮 #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/VRtXusYkQM — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 20, 2020

May oil contracts at $1 per barrel. ONE DOLLAR!!! A moment of silence for oil traders. pic.twitter.com/pssGuFKsU4 — Victor Asemota (@asemota) April 20, 2020

Netflix subscription is expensive than a barrel of oil in the US #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/TxEV7Z1qEA — Ash Bilyon🏀 (@_oseinjunior) April 20, 2020

Gimme 2 barrels of crude oil, keep the change.#oilprice pic.twitter.com/3So2uaQRQk — Your favourite protein 😋 (@Za_Nectar) April 20, 2020

So 1 cup of garri costs more than a barrel of crude oil? My geography teacher must hear this😂😂😂 #OilPrice — Joshuer | Brand Designer (@joshua_mcjosh) April 20, 2020

After spending 5years in school to study petroleum engineering then oil price dropped below 1$ per barrel petroleum engineering student rn 👇🏽👇🏽#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/HK8geKulvy — 🅺🅸🅽🅶 🆃🆈🆇👑 (@_teazzy_) April 20, 2020

Would it be accurate to say Oil price just kicked the bucket?#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/Eiz6OIjSdR — The Rayo Kasali (@RayoKasali) April 20, 2020

Oil so cheap I should order 2 vessels from Jumia and have them delivered to my doorstep. New oil baron alert!#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/MVY1rcm7oA — The Rayo Kasali (@RayoKasali) April 20, 2020

Abi make I buy crude oil store for house, sell am when e climb again🤔🤔 #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/ukWzpJIIsq — CZAR! YES SIR! (@chibuikemtoch01) April 20, 2020

Earlier today I heard #OilPrice is now $10 per barrel but now am seeing below $1 pic.twitter.com/JDwExodYD5 — Babs✌✌ (@officialBabs_) April 20, 2020

Me having dinner with JayZ after buying 1 dollar worth of oil and become an oil magnate 😎 #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/jMurW6HiUE — Fine Girl (@pattyamaka_) April 20, 2020

Farming is the next way o. I sell Cutlass and Farm equipments.

Make una retweet my hustle, Nigeria and other Oil producing countries will buy#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/fbDpztIFNb — Hemmy (@Emmadidon) April 20, 2020

A barrel of oil is now below $1. What a year #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/ZJx6AKOYex — Happy 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Diinmah) April 20, 2020