Oil Price in the US drops Below Zero & Nigerians Respond with the Most Hilarious Memes
Crude oil prices in the US plunged below zero for the very first time in history on Monday, with traders actually paying to get barrels of oil off their hands as coronavirus kills demand.
According to BBC, the demand for crude oil has reduced drastically across the world due to coronavirus lockdown which resulted in oil firms renting tankers to store the surplus supply.
Although the Brent crude price remains unchanged, Nigerians are reacting with hilarious memes to the shocking drop.
Check out their reactions below:
My ACTUAL reaction seeing oil trading at a NEGATIVE price. Chai Corona O! 😮 #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/VRtXusYkQM
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 20, 2020
May oil contracts at $1 per barrel. ONE DOLLAR!!! A moment of silence for oil traders. pic.twitter.com/pssGuFKsU4
— Victor Asemota (@asemota) April 20, 2020
2020 pic.twitter.com/wCJlg7HvGP
— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) April 20, 2020
https://t.co/hYVZF6R6Ez pic.twitter.com/B0Etfb3hIt
— Ovie (@OvieO) April 20, 2020
Netflix subscription is expensive than a barrel of oil in the US #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/TxEV7Z1qEA
— Ash Bilyon🏀 (@_oseinjunior) April 20, 2020
This is setback#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/6fJRK6xflJ
— Seth prex (@NwakorChidi) April 20, 2020
Gimme 2 barrels of crude oil, keep the change.#oilprice pic.twitter.com/3So2uaQRQk
— Your favourite protein 😋 (@Za_Nectar) April 20, 2020
So 1 cup of garri costs more than a barrel of crude oil?
My geography teacher must hear this😂😂😂 #OilPrice
— Joshuer | Brand Designer (@joshua_mcjosh) April 20, 2020
After spending 5years in school to study petroleum engineering then oil price dropped below 1$ per barrel
petroleum engineering student rn 👇🏽👇🏽#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/HK8geKulvy
— 🅺🅸🅽🅶 🆃🆈🆇👑 (@_teazzy_) April 20, 2020
Would it be accurate to say Oil price just kicked the bucket?#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/Eiz6OIjSdR
— The Rayo Kasali (@RayoKasali) April 20, 2020
Oil so cheap I should order 2 vessels from Jumia and have them delivered to my doorstep.
New oil baron alert!#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/MVY1rcm7oA
— The Rayo Kasali (@RayoKasali) April 20, 2020
Abi make I buy crude oil store for house, sell am when e climb again🤔🤔 #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/ukWzpJIIsq
— CZAR! YES SIR! (@chibuikemtoch01) April 20, 2020
Earlier today I heard #OilPrice is now $10 per barrel but now am seeing below $1 pic.twitter.com/JDwExodYD5
— Babs✌✌ (@officialBabs_) April 20, 2020
Me having dinner with JayZ after buying 1 dollar worth of oil and become an oil magnate 😎 #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/jMurW6HiUE
— Fine Girl (@pattyamaka_) April 20, 2020
#OilPrice drops below $1 per barrel.
Nigerian politicians pic.twitter.com/y1J1bJu0t8
— Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) April 20, 2020
Farming is the next way o. I sell Cutlass and Farm equipments.
Make una retweet my hustle, Nigeria and other Oil producing countries will buy#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/fbDpztIFNb
— Hemmy (@Emmadidon) April 20, 2020
2020 has ruined so many years to come.#crudeoil #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/mMtAGYwqLa
— Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) April 20, 2020
A barrel of oil is now below $1. What a year #OilPrice pic.twitter.com/ZJx6AKOYex
— Happy 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Diinmah) April 20, 2020
As Crude don turn negative, Nigeria Budget atm!#COVID19#lockdown#OilPrice pic.twitter.com/T0wcuySQpw
— Duke Joan Sean ™ (@Duke_Joansean) April 20, 2020
So I can now buy 200 barrels of oil for the price of one bottle of anointing Oil now
Wonderful#OilPrice
— EK (@Twickta) April 20, 2020