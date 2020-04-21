Connect with us

News

COVID-19: Donald Trump temporarily Suspends all Immigration into the US + Other Updates

News

Oil Price in the US drops Below Zero & Nigerians Respond with the Most Hilarious Memes

News

President Nana Akufo-Addo lifts Restriction of Movement in Accra & Kumasi | Check Out Other Updates

News

COVID-19: USA Evacuates 340 Americans from Nigeria | Check out more Updates

News

Queen Elizabeth Will Not Celebrate Her 94th Birthday with Gun Salutes this Year

News

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s Farewell Note to his Loyal & Dearest Friend, Abba Kyari

News

Social Distancing was not Practiced at Abba Kyari's Burial & Nigerians Aren't so Pleased

News

Burna Boy will be Performing at the "One World: Together At Home" Concert | Check out Other Updates

News

Abba Kyari dies after Testing Positive to Coronavirus

News

Should China Take Responsibility for the Worldwide Pandemic? Here's what Oby Ezekwesili Thinks

News

COVID-19: Donald Trump temporarily Suspends all Immigration into the US + Other Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Image

First Cases of Coronavirus reported in Gombe, Sokoto and Abia state

New cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in three more states in Nigeria. This brings to 24, the total number of states (excluding the Federal Capital Territory Abuja) affected by the pandemic.

Announcing on Monday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), stated that Gombe State recorded five cases, Abia State reported two cases while Sokoto State recorded one case. These are the first set of cases recorded in the three states. The Centre stated this while announcing that 38 new infections were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 665.

Image

Lagos State Government to enforce the wearing of face mask in public

The Lagos State Government says it may commence enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places from next week.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday while giving an update on the COVID-19 at the State House in Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said that one million locally-made face masks had been contracted to tailors and will be distributed during the week.

He urged residents not to discriminate against those who have been treated and discharged as they are free to relate with their families and the community. The governor, who said the state has recorded 14 deaths, maintained that there is no need for residents to panic.

Ondo State begins the mass production of face masks for indigenes

Following the plan to make face marks wearing compulsory for the people of the state, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, said the government has commenced mass production of the masks.

Akeredolu, who addressed journalists at the Government House, Akure, reiterated that the six governors of the South-West have agreed to make face masks compulsory in their various states.

The governor also disclosed that the military man who first contracted the disease in the state has tested negative, alongside the 22 follow up cases who had contact with him.

FG apologizes for the violation of social distancing order at late Abba Kyari’s funeral

The Federal Government has apologized to Nigerians for the violation of the social distancing order at late Abba Kyari‘s burial.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, tendered the apology during the daily media briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday evening, Channels reports. Boss Mustapha said it is regrettable that social distancing was not observed during the burial.

Nigerians took to social media to blast the government after videos and photos from the burial of Abba Kyari showed how crowded it was, surfaced online. Many people turned up for the burial and several guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were violated.

Trump administration announces end of DACA immigration protection program

Trump to suspend all immigration into the US over coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has said he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

The US president says he will sign an order halting immigration to protect jobs in the country as coronavirus spreads.

 

CNN contributor and host of the “Quest Means Business,” Richard Quest has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a clip published on Monday, Quest opened up about his condition and getting tested over the weekend.

Yep, I’ve got a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, I am grateful and thankful that I don’t seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others. I just have a nasty cough, which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven’t heard me too much spluttering away. I’m grateful of course to the enormous support given and all the great medical staff that are helping me get over this.

Turkey reported more than 4,600 cases in 24 hours

Turkey confirmed at least 4,674 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period on Monday, a spike from previous days where the number of new positive cases hovered around 4,000.

The country has now reported a total of 90,980 cases and 2,140 deaths from COVID-19. Turkey will be under 4-day curfew, effective from midnight on April 22 local time through April 26, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 

 

Image

Tanzania’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 254

Tanzania health authorities on Monday announced 84 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in three days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 254 from 170 reported on Friday last week.

Ummy Mwalimu, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said in a statement that there were three new deaths from the viral disease, bringing the total number of people that have succumbed to the disease to 10.

Singapore confirms more than 1,000 new cases, a majority of whom are migrant workers

Singapore confirmed 1,111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the vast majority of whom are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Only 20 cases were Singaporean citizens or permanent residents, according to the Health Ministry. Less than a month ago, the city-state was being hailed as one of the countries that had got its coronavirus response right. But then the second wave hit, hard.

Since March 17, Singapore’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew from 266 to at least 8,014, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 50 journalists have tested positive for coronavirus in the Indian city of Mumbai

A total of 53 journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, India, according to the local council body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

BMC said it has tested 167 journalists in the city who were reporting on the crisis. Those who tested positive are now in isolation. The positive cases include reporters, cameramen, photographers.

A senior cabinet minister Prakash Javadekar revealed this on his Twitter on Monday. He wrote:

It is shocking that more than 50 journalists of electronic media, particularly camera persons, have been found corona positive in Mumbai. Every journalist should take proper care.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Let’s Burst These Working From Home Myths

‘Funmilola Sanya: The Lord Said I Should Tell You

BN Hot Topic: Is it Freedom of Sexual Expression or Dangerous Use of Social Media?

These BellaNaijarians Share Their Experiences Being Raised by Their Grandparents

#BellaNaijaMCM Davies Okeowo of Enterprise Hill is On a Mission to Birth a First World Africa.

Advertisement
css.php