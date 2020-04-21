COVID-19: Donald Trump temporarily Suspends all Immigration into the US + Other Updates

First Cases of Coronavirus reported in Gombe, Sokoto and Abia state

New cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in three more states in Nigeria. This brings to 24, the total number of states (excluding the Federal Capital Territory Abuja) affected by the pandemic.

Announcing on Monday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), stated that Gombe State recorded five cases, Abia State reported two cases while Sokoto State recorded one case. These are the first set of cases recorded in the three states. The Centre stated this while announcing that 38 new infections were recorded in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 665.

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188

Deaths: 22

Lagos State Government to enforce the wearing of face mask in public

The Lagos State Government says it may commence enforcement of wearing of face mask in public places from next week.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday while giving an update on the COVID-19 at the State House in Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said that one million locally-made face masks had been contracted to tailors and will be distributed during the week.

He urged residents not to discriminate against those who have been treated and discharged as they are free to relate with their families and the community. The governor, who said the state has recorded 14 deaths, maintained that there is no need for residents to panic.

Lagos is now seeing a slow spread of community transmission of COVID19 and as such we are considering mandatory use of face masks in our plan to contain #COVID19. The rise in new cases is as a success of our house-to-house contact tracing and ramping up of tests across 20 LGAs.

Everyone needs to work together to avoid the irresponsibility of flouting the lockdown, hiding symptoms and travel history and managing #COVID19 patients at healthcare facilities without informing the @LSMOH and @NCDCgov. We will continue to do all we can to stop the spread.

Ondo State begins the mass production of face masks for indigenes

Following the plan to make face marks wearing compulsory for the people of the state, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, said the government has commenced mass production of the masks.

Akeredolu, who addressed journalists at the Government House, Akure, reiterated that the six governors of the South-West have agreed to make face masks compulsory in their various states.

As previously communicated, @ondogov will be instituting mandatory wearing of face masks in the state. To ensure that we meet the expected demand for masks, we have engaged the tailors union and mobilized them to commence mass production of masks for our citizens. #CovidNGR

The governor also disclosed that the military man who first contracted the disease in the state has tested negative, alongside the 22 follow up cases who had contact with him.

I received the cheery news Last Friday April 17th 2020, from our Honourable commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter – ministerial Committee on #COVID19, that our first and index case of #Coronavirus infection in the state has tested negative twice after treatment.

I am also happy to announce that twenty-two follow up cases who had contact with the index and secondary cases have also tested negative.

FG apologizes for the violation of social distancing order at late Abba Kyari’s funeral

The Federal Government has apologized to Nigerians for the violation of the social distancing order at late Abba Kyari‘s burial.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, tendered the apology during the daily media briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday evening, Channels reports. Boss Mustapha said it is regrettable that social distancing was not observed during the burial.

Nigerians took to social media to blast the government after videos and photos from the burial of Abba Kyari showed how crowded it was, surfaced online. Many people turned up for the burial and several guidelines put in place by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were violated.

Trump to suspend all immigration into the US over coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has said he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

The US president says he will sign an order halting immigration to protect jobs in the country as coronavirus spreads.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

CNN contributor and host of the “Quest Means Business,” Richard Quest has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a clip published on Monday, Quest opened up about his condition and getting tested over the weekend.

Yep, I’ve got a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, I am grateful and thankful that I don’t seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others. I just have a nasty cough, which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven’t heard me too much spluttering away. I’m grateful of course to the enormous support given and all the great medical staff that are helping me get over this.

Turkey reported more than 4,600 cases in 24 hours

Turkey confirmed at least 4,674 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period on Monday, a spike from previous days where the number of new positive cases hovered around 4,000.

The country has now reported a total of 90,980 cases and 2,140 deaths from COVID-19. Turkey will be under 4-day curfew, effective from midnight on April 22 local time through April 26, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As of 20 April, 2020, 21:00, the current situation regarding #COVID19 in Turkey and around the world: A total of 673,980 tests have been performed. There are currently 90,980 confirmed cases, 2,140 related deaths, and 13,430 discharges in #Turkey.

Tanzania’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 254

Tanzania health authorities on Monday announced 84 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in three days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 254 from 170 reported on Friday last week.

Ummy Mwalimu, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said in a statement that there were three new deaths from the viral disease, bringing the total number of people that have succumbed to the disease to 10.

Update on #COVID19Tanzania. Samples tested at the National laboratory between 18th – 20th April, 84 new cases in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar. Total confirmed cases to-date 254. We regret to announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Dar es salaam.

Singapore confirms more than 1,000 new cases, a majority of whom are migrant workers

Singapore confirmed 1,111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the vast majority of whom are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Only 20 cases were Singaporean citizens or permanent residents, according to the Health Ministry. Less than a month ago, the city-state was being hailed as one of the countries that had got its coronavirus response right. But then the second wave hit, hard.

Since March 17, Singapore’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew from 266 to at least 8,014, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 50 journalists have tested positive for coronavirus in the Indian city of Mumbai

A total of 53 journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, India, according to the local council body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

BMC said it has tested 167 journalists in the city who were reporting on the crisis. Those who tested positive are now in isolation. The positive cases include reporters, cameramen, photographers.

A senior cabinet minister Prakash Javadekar revealed this on his Twitter on Monday. He wrote:

It is shocking that more than 50 journalists of electronic media, particularly camera persons, have been found corona positive in Mumbai. Every journalist should take proper care.

It is shocking that more than 50 journalists of electronic media, particularly camera persons, have been found corona positive in Mumbai. Every journalist should take proper care.