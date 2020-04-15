WATCH: Lorna With A Pinch of Salt Is Back! Check Out The New Episode Featuring K Naomi Noinyane

SABC TV Host and #CulinaryPrincess herself Lorna Maseko is back with another super fun Youtube video, this time with a special guest! SA It Girl K Naomi Noinyane joined her in the kitchen and they created an unexpected treat!

On her channel she shared the recipe:

Millet and Bacon Balls with a Tomato Sauce INGREDIENTS 250ml Finely chopped bacon 2tbs Finely chopped pepper dews 1 1/2 Cup Millet 3 1/2 Cups of water 1tbs Olive oil 1/2 finely chopped onion 1tsp Robertsons bbq spice 1tsp Oregano 200g Chopped tomatoes 1tsp garlic 1tbs Worcestershire sauce 1 Cup water Handful chopped parsley 2tbs grated Parmesan METHOD In a pan, add bacon until soft cooked then fold in finely chopped pepper dews and mix… Set aside to cool. In a pot add Millet to boiling water and bring to a boil until soft but with a slight bite. Allow to cool by spreading the Millet evenly on a plate and set aside. To make the Millet balls, combine the bacon and peppers due mixture. Take 2 table spoons and create little balls. Repeat with the remaining millet and bacon mixture. Place the balls on a tray and refrigerate for about 30mins. For your tomatoes sauce, add olive oil to pan, then add onions until soft. Add tomatoes, bbq spice, oregano, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and water and bring to a gentle simmer. Lastly sprinkle chopped parsley and combine. Drizzle olive oil in pan and place the millet and bacon balls. They should turn a beautiful golden brown. Plate up and sprinkle Parmesan enjoy with that rich tomato sauce.

Check out the full video below!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!