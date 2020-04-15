Connect with us

Living

WATCH: Lorna With A Pinch of Salt Is Back! Check Out The New Episode Featuring K Naomi Noinyane

BN TV Events Living

Toluse Francis Will be Sharing How to Look After Your Mental Health this COVID-19 Period on #AtHomeWithBN | April 15

Events Living

Need to Know More About COVID-19? Don't Miss Our Next InstaLive Session with Ngozi Erondu on #AtHomeWithBN

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Don't Miss Our Work-Out Session with Tobi Bakre | April 11

BN TV Living

#AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Chude Jideonwo Share Practical Steps in Dealing with Anxiety During this Period

BN TV Career Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Join Chika Okorafor Aneke as she Helps us Navigate Parenting during the Shutdown | April 9

BN TV Events Living

#AtHomeWithBN: Make it a Date with Chude Jideonwo as He Shares Ways We can Deal with Anxiety this Period | April 8

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

#AtHomeWithBN: Lanre Olusola Walks Us Through Ways We Can Deal With Psychological & Emotional Stressors from COVID-19 | WATCH

BN TV Career Inspired Living Scoop

We've got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 6 - 11

Living

WATCH: Lorna With A Pinch of Salt Is Back! Check Out The New Episode Featuring K Naomi Noinyane

BellaNaija Living

Published

1 hour ago

 on

 

SABC TV Host and #CulinaryPrincess herself Lorna Maseko is back with another super fun Youtube video,  this time with a  special guest! SA It Girl K Naomi Noinyane joined her in the kitchen and they created an unexpected treat!

On her channel she shared the recipe:

Millet and Bacon Balls with a Tomato Sauce

INGREDIENTS

250ml Finely chopped bacon 2tbs Finely chopped pepper dews 1 1/2 Cup Millet 3 1/2 Cups of water 1tbs Olive oil 1/2 finely chopped onion 1tsp Robertsons bbq spice 1tsp Oregano 200g Chopped tomatoes 1tsp garlic 1tbs Worcestershire sauce 1 Cup water Handful chopped parsley 2tbs grated Parmesan

METHOD In a pan, add bacon until soft cooked then fold in finely chopped pepper dews and mix… Set aside to cool. In a pot add Millet to boiling water and bring to a boil until soft but with a slight bite. Allow to cool by spreading the Millet evenly on a plate and set aside. To make the Millet balls, combine the bacon and peppers due mixture. Take 2 table spoons and create little balls. Repeat with the remaining millet and bacon mixture. Place the balls on a tray and refrigerate for about 30mins. For your tomatoes sauce, add olive oil to pan, then add onions until soft. Add tomatoes, bbq spice, oregano, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and water and bring to a gentle simmer. Lastly sprinkle chopped parsley and combine. Drizzle olive oil in pan and place the millet and bacon balls. They should turn a beautiful golden brown. Plate up and sprinkle Parmesan enjoy with that rich tomato sauce.

Check out the full video below!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Living

For all things love & lifestyle!Follow us on Instagram @bellanaijaliving | Send an email to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Peter Molokwu: Finding Comfort In Your Own Skin

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ife Odedere: Where Do Pastors Draw The Line?

Yetunde Onafuye: Mentally Stimulating Activities for Creatives

The Rape & the Sexual Assault of Women as Collateral Damage In Conflicts

Advertisement
css.php