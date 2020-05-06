Adele SNAPPED In This New Photo 😍

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Adele has finally broken her social media hiatus with a new photo for her 32nd birthday, and she’s all snatched. This is the singer’s first photo for the year 2020 and the new look is great on her.

Celebrating her 32nd birthday in lockdown on Tuesday, she took to social media to appreciate the love she received on her special day. In the photo, Adele can be seen standing outside her home in a little black dress as she looked at the camera with a big smile on her face.

Captioning the photo, she wrote:

Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.
I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️
2020 okay bye thanks x

Photo Credit: adele

BellaNaija.com

