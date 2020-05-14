DomesticViolence: This Incident Proves that you can’t Assault your Partner in Lagos State & Get Away with it

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Image

We are in the era of social media where everything we do can be uploaded online for millions to do. It is quite an unusual occurrence for assaulters to brag about their activities to others much less showing off on social media but that was the case of Afobaje Mayegun who posted bloodied photos of his wife on his Facebook and bragged about how he beats his wife and is not afraid of the Police.

His action took many by surprise and the authorities launched a manhunt on him. In what can be viewed as a welcome development, Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant to Lagos state governor on new media has announced that the man has now been arrested.

He also stated that according to investigations, that is not the first time the man would be beating his wife. Jubril Gawat wrote;

One Mr “Afobaje Mayegun”, Man who beat up his wife mercilessly with injuries and dared the authorities to come and pick him. The @DSVRT swung into action and got him arrested at the Area J Division of the Lagos State Police Command

reliminary investigation conducted revealed that this is not the first time the said Mr Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act. A partner NGO, HerFessions Initiative was on ground to assist with the investigation.

The case is set to be charged to court tomorrow, Friday 15th May 2020.

This is to sound a clear warning that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. @jidesanwoolu
has declared a zero-tolerance to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the State and as such perpetrators will face the full weight of the law

Photo Credit: @Mr_jags

BellaNaija.com

