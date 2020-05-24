Accessmore App: The Mobile Banking Application that is Changing the Face Of Banking In Africa📱

Access Bank is a financial institution whose desire to keep giving its customers a more than banking experience is unrivaled. This has no doubt earned them a place in the hearts of their customers and the international community. Recently, Access bank launched its AccessMore app with unique features that will enable its customers make easier and faster transactions. These unique features have made the app stand out and earned it a place as the best digital bank in Africa.

The cutting edge technology offers tailored and personalised services, ease of use, and excellent customer experience. Having merged with the erstwhile Diamond bank, the Bank has deemed it fit to combine both bank’s mobile apps to meet the unique needs of existing customers while delivering top-notch mobile banking experience on a world-class platform.

According to Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank, “In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers, we have risen to the challenge to ensure our customers have access to their funds and can initiate transactions while keeping safe at home”. Going further, he stated that launching the AccessMore app was an attempt to continually give Access Bank customers ‘more’ and as such, the Bank has worked with first-class tech experts to build a mobile app that suits its customers’ lifestyles and meet their financial needs.

Some of the features of the new and upgraded bank app include Dubai Visa application, flight booking, target savings, foreign currency transfers, Account opening for new customers (personal and corporate), customizable dashboards, just to mention a few. The bank has announced that as from April to December 2020, it will be rewarding customers who complete ten transactions using either its USSD service or any of its mobile apps(old Access Mobile, old Diamond mobile or the new AccessMore app) with a brand new car in the quarterly draw. The AccessMore app is available for both iOS and Android users.

