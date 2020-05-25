1 Million Students to benefit from FirstBank’s Free E-learning Subscription

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services providers, First Bank of Nigeria, has announced that thousands of students have been signing up to access the e-learning solutions for free which is provided in partnership with Roducate and Lagos State Government.

This is in furtherance to the Bank’s resolve to close the gap of the disruption in children education’s due to schools’ closure, following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Roducate e-learning platform is structured in line with the government’s accredited curriculum for primary, secondary, and tertiary schools across various fields of academic endeavours, such as science, commercial, and arts. 

Also, it includes tutorial videos to reinforce the learning engagement as well as assignments and mock exams to test the students’ knowledge and progress in the course of study. In addition, learning on the platform enables one to take notes for quick reference.

In view of the need to foster extra-curricular activities – beyond academic pursuit – the Roducate e-learning platform is configured with exciting features to make learning exciting and fun. These features include podcasts and various games such as brain pulse, monster munch, etc. which allows one to play with other students online thereby building relationships and promoting interactive learning.

Speaking on the implementation of the initiative, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank said “The partnership with Lagos State has seen us provide low-end devices for students preloaded with Roducate offline; content which includes Government accredited curriculum for primary through secondary education and several university courses. This solution will see Lagos state offer children in the lower bracket, who may not have access to devices or data from home affordable smartphones preloaded with the curriculum. The phones have SIMs and limited data tied, only, to the Roducate learning product, which means the recipients cannot browse, encouraging safe learning but can still submit tests, mock exams, etc.”

Adeduntan further noted that ‘’ currently our partnership offers students free online access to the education solutions. We encourage parents and guardians to have their children and wards registered in this initiative so their educational development is not held back” he concluded.

Visit www.firstbanknigeria.com/e-learning to access the Roducate e-learning powered by FirstBank for free.
