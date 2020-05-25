Tech Product Manager Seyi Taylor is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we’re shining the light on and celebrating Seyi Taylor, the doctor-turned tech expert who is the co-founder of Big Cabal Media – whose mission is to create super-engaging content that African youth audiences love – and was CEO of the company between 2014 and 2018.

Big Cabal is the company behind Zikoko.com – one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing sites, TechCabal.com – a future-focused publication that speaks to African innovation and technology in depth, and EbolaFacts.com – a site developed to inform Africans about Ebola.

After Big Cabal Media, Seyi was VP, Product and Tech at uLesson, an organisation high-quality, affordable and accessible education for African students, leveraging best in class teachers, media, and technology solutions.

Seyi is currently a Product Management Fellow at Code for Canada, a national nonprofit that connects government innovators with the tech and design community. Code for Canada’s programs enable governments to deliver better digital public services and empower communities to solve civic challenges using technology and design.

We celebrate Seyi for his contribution to the media and tech ecosystem in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him!