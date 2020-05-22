AKA is Out with his First Singles for 2020 | Listen to “Monument,” “Cross My Heart” & “Energy

South African rapper, AKA has proved that he still on top of his game by releasing three brand new singles titled “Monument“, “Cross My Heart” and “Energy“.

According to AKA, the three new singles each contain different flavors but are tied together by a refreshingly buoyant aura. They provide an escape from the current situation and teleport one to a time after the storm.

Listen to “Monument” below:

Listen to “Energy” below:

Listen to “Cross My Heart” below:

Photo Credit: @akaworldwide