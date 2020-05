Skip Marley, the grandson of Jamaican legend, Bob Marley, has released the remix to his single “Slow Down“, featuring Oxlade and Davido.

He released the hit song “Slow Down” with H.E.R earlier this year. Just last month Skip Marley released a remix version featuring American rapper, Wale.

This song was produced by P2J a Nigerian, London-based producer.

Listen to the track below: