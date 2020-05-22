Connect with us

Music

New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Dice Ailes - Pressure

Music

New Video: Coco Benson - Can't Wait

Music

South African Dancer Nqobilé Makes Music Debut with "Look At Her" | Listen Here

Music

L.A.X enlists Simi & Tiwa Savage for the Remix of "Gobe" | Listen on BN

Music

New Music: Dunnie - Overdose

Music

New Music: Viktoh feat. Zlatan - NorNor

Music

New Music: Praiz feat. Ice Prince - Like It

Music

Skip Marley & H.E.R feature Davido & Oxlade on New Track "Slow Down" (Remix) | Listen

Music

AKA is Out with his First Singles for 2020 | Listen to "Monument," "Cross My Heart" & "Energy

Music

New Video: Phyno - Speak Life (On God)

Music

New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Dice Ailes – Pressure

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

DJ Spinall releases his latest track “Pressure“. An iconic, and vibrant record, that is sure to soothe the ears of music lovers. The essence of this song takes a journey through the current difficulties faced and encourages listeners to hold on and be strong.

The track features vocals from Dice Ailes. His melody, embellished by Spinall’s direction, creates a vibe that is sure to put listeners in a pleasant mood.

Just like Spinall’s outro “Pressure is Real, Iyanu Asele” reassures listeners that miracle will happen and better days are coming worldwide.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram
Advertisement
css.php