New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Dice Ailes – Pressure

DJ Spinall releases his latest track “Pressure“. An iconic, and vibrant record, that is sure to soothe the ears of music lovers. The essence of this song takes a journey through the current difficulties faced and encourages listeners to hold on and be strong.

The track features vocals from Dice Ailes. His melody, embellished by Spinall’s direction, creates a vibe that is sure to put listeners in a pleasant mood.

Just like Spinall’s outro “Pressure is Real, Iyanu Asele” reassures listeners that miracle will happen and better days are coming worldwide.

Listen to the track below: