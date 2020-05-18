Bashir Ahmad says the Completion of the Second Niger Bridge will be a Gift to Citizens, Nigerians Don’t Agree

The completion of the second Niger Bridge, a gift to Nigerians or the responsibility of the government? – is the question/topic many Nigerians are asking and tweeting about.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, said on Twitter that the ongoing construction of the second Niger Bridge would be a gift to the citizens when completed, and Nigerians aren’t taking the statement lightly.

The bridge which crosses the Niger River between the cities of Asaba in the west and Onitsha in the east, was initiated by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, and sustained by the present government of Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed said, “When the Second Niger Bridge is completed, it will be a gift that will keep the President @MBuhari’s administration in the minds of millions Nigerians for a very long time.”

When the Second Niger Bridge is completed, it will be a gift that will keep the President @MBuhari’s administration in the minds of millions Nigerians for a very long time. #PMBAtWork pic.twitter.com/uylfbQSRRP — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 17, 2020

Twitter users are wondering how the construction is a gift to the citizens when it is being carried out with public funds. Besides, it is the responsibility of the Nigerian government and they are in no way doing the citizens a favour. This and more are why they were initially elected into the political office.

Here’s what Nigerians are tweet:

If completing the Niger Bridge is a GIFT to Nigerians from the President (according to Sir Bashir) then what exactly are the responsibilities of the President? Ghosting and Modeling? — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) May 18, 2020

Bashir Ahmad said the Niger Bridge is a gift to Nigerians from the President. This present government is doing the most, making the citizens see their entitlements as a "Gift".

Very soon they will say Electricity is a gift to us too.. Alexa play me "Nonsense" by whoever sang it — DRIVING SCHOOL DROPOUT™🌍 (@eniturn) May 18, 2020

They add one brick/yr to the 2nd Niger Bridge Bayo Omoboriowo takes his high resolution shots Bashir rushes to Twitter, uploads Writes his praises to Czar #Buhari Disappears & reads comments from Nigerians Apparently laughing his ass out, at our foolery Leadership by pixels — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 18, 2020

Bashir please when will Buhari give his home state Katsina the gift of security? — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 18, 2020

As per the president used his life-savings to build the bridge abi what ? Bashir, you are not wise sir. https://t.co/UmIEBRWDFS — Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) May 18, 2020

21st century feudalism. Thank you, Bashir, for another disrespectful tweet.

And thanks to PMB for liquidating his assets for the purpose of offerring this inestimable gift to "millions of Nigerians". I admire how you have seamlessly bastardized tax payers to ordinary vassals. https://t.co/vg3haIZGar — FS Yusuf, AMIIM (Nonpartisan Democrat) (@FS_Yusuf_) May 18, 2020

Bashir said the Niger Bridge is a gift to Nigerians from President Buhari, so providing basic infrastructures from Federal government is now a gift to Nigerians, chai Nigerians don suffer, when it's not that the money is coming from Buhari's cattle farm, gift kor, souvenir ni. — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) May 18, 2020

"Second Niger Bridge will be a gift to Nigerians".-Bashir Ahmad Buhari used his personal money to build the bridge for Nigerians. What a leader! We are grateful for his philanthropic leadership. 🙏 https://t.co/qq90KyL0fp — Uche Jegbefume (@jaustinuche) May 18, 2020

Bashir Ahmad said the construction of Niger Bridge is a gift to Nigerians from President Buhari. Of a truth Mediocrity is celebrated in this part of the world. — . (@Real_zeelux) May 18, 2020

I agree with you, Bashir. The completion of a basic infrastructure by the President elected by the citizens would be a big gift for Nigeria. Don't mind these ungrateful lots. They don't know how lucky we are to have Buhari, who has made our economy the envy of other Nations. https://t.co/jatttVayBR — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 18, 2020

A gift? So your boss's responsibility is now a gift to the people he's supposed to serve. How funny. The construction and completion of the 2nd Niger bridge changes nothing. Buhari still remains the most incompetent presidential we've ever seen with a very glaring Nepotism. https://t.co/gaPru0SpFd — Ogechukwu Onye Life (@kingsleynovich) May 18, 2020

