Bashir Ahmad says the Completion of the Second Niger Bridge will be a Gift to Citizens, Nigerians Don’t Agree

Sanwo-Olu is Open to Reopening the Economy, but there are Conditions

What You Need to Know About Lagos State's Guidelines for the "Second Phase of Easing the Lockdown" | #COVID19 Updates

Great News from the Lagos Isolation Centre: A Baby is Delivered & 67 Coronavirus Patients are Discharged 🎉

It's True that Nigerians Evacuated from other Countries Have to Pay for Quarantine | The Foreign Affairs Minister Explains Why

Here's a Look at 9 Major #COVID-19 Updates in Nigeria

The Suspended Re-deployment of the #Immigration5 Ladies Shows what Social Media can Achieve as a Community 👏🏽

Read up on 8 Updates of #COVID19 in these African Countries

#DomesticViolence: This Incident Proves that you can't Assault your Partner in Lagos State & Get Away with it

These Guys say Jeff Bezos could Become the World's First Trillionaire by 2026

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The completion of the second Niger Bridge, a gift to Nigerians or the responsibility of the government? – is the question/topic many Nigerians are asking and tweeting about.

Bashir Ahmad, the personal assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, said on Twitter that the ongoing construction of the second Niger Bridge would be a gift to the citizens when completed, and Nigerians aren’t taking the statement lightly.

The bridge which crosses the Niger River between the cities of Asaba in the west and Onitsha in the east, was initiated by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, and sustained by the present government of Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed said, “When the Second Niger Bridge is completed, it will be a gift that will keep the President @MBuhari’s administration in the minds of millions Nigerians for a very long time.”

 

Twitter users are wondering how the construction is a gift to the citizens when it is being carried out with public funds. Besides, it is the responsibility of the Nigerian government and they are in no way doing the citizens a favour. This and more are why they were initially elected into the political office.

Here’s what Nigerians are tweet:

Photo Credit: bashirahmad

