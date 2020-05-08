Connect with us

Millie Small, the Bournvita Girl dies Aged 72

Millie Small, the Bournvita Girl dies Aged 72

Cadbury Nigeria Plc today announced the demise of Jamaican singer, Millie Small at the age of 72, reportedly from a stroke, in England.

The star, who was born Millicent Small, sang one of the earliest Bournvita commercial songs. The song It’s Millie The Bournvita Girl was released in 1964 in the United Kingdom, under the Reggae genre. The Bournvita song helped popularize Cadbury Nigeria’s flagship cocoa beverage brand in the sixties.

A statement from the Company said “Ms. Small was also popular for her global hit single My Boy Lollipop, which climbed to number two in both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart in 1964. She was well known for her high-pitched vocals, which struck the right note with her fans all over the world”.

In 2011, the Governor-General of Jamaica bestowed on Ms. Small, a Commander in the Order of Distinction, in recognition of her contribution to the Jamaican music industry. Small is survived by her daughter, Jaelee, who is also a musician.

Our condolences to her family,” said Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director of the Company. “She made Bournvita a household name in the sixties.”

About Cadbury Nigeria
Cadbury Nigeria Plc (CN), a publicly quoted company, is the pioneer cocoa beverage manufacturer offering some of the most loved brands in the country. Cadbury Nigeria is a 74.99%-owned subsidiary of Mondelēz International, a global snacking powerhouse with an unrivaled portfolio of brands. The remaining 25.01% of shares are held by a diverse group of indigenous, individual, and institutional investors. A front-runner in beverages, confectionery, and gum, Cadbury Nigeria’s quality products–BournVita, Got Chocolate 3 in 1, TomTom, Buttermint, and Clorets–are market leaders in their respective consumer segments.

For more information, visit here or www.mondelezinternational.com/About/Nigeria

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Visit the website or follow the company on Twitter

