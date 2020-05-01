Ceeza Milli Debuts his Mixtape “Diamond in the Rough” | Get the Deets

Connect with us

Aristokrat Records presents the highly anticipated mixtape “Diamond in the Rough” from esteemed artist and songwriter, Ceeza Milli.

The project skillfully captures the essence of Afrobeats with intoxicating beats and creative storytelling from Ceeza Milli.

The tracklist includes the well-received single “Shayo” featuring Wizkid along with other tracks with features from Tiwa Savage, Starboy Terri, Sarz and the first female producer signed to Aristokrat Group, Saszy Afroshi.

Listen to the song here.

 

