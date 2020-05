Afro-pop star Mayorkun is here with the visual for his chart-topper “Of Lagos“.

Mayorkun delivers a docu-style music video for the catchy Fresh VDM produced number which draws major influences from the Afro-house and Ampiano genres.

The moving clip features footage from the “The Mayor of Lagos” concert series and many more and reaffirms his position as a titan in the African music-sphere.

Watch the video below: