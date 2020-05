Chef Lola’s Kitchen shared this delicious recipe for some homemade buns without eggs on her website and Youtube. Trust us when we say it looks absolutely crunchy!

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

3/4 to 1 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

21/4 to 21/2 cups water or milk

Oil for deep frying

Optional: 1 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Watch the video below: