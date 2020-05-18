Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt is spreading Smiles with these Amazing Deals in May 😊

If there is one thing we know for sure, it’s that no one really turns down amazing offers, and this time, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Frozen Yoghurt are back with even better deals this May. From buy one get one free to 50% discounts, jaw-dropping combo deals, and free delivery! Whatever you choose, there is an exciting deal waiting for you all from the safety of your homes.

Throughout this month, you will be enjoying amazing discounts when you order your favorite ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery, delicious frozen yogurt from Pinkberry both via the Jumia app, and your cheesy hot pizzas from the Domino’s online platforms, delivered safely to your doorstep through its zero contact delivery service.

Now let’s dive into the deals – Cold Stone Creamery has launched a Value squad deal with which you can enjoy 2 cups of delicious ice cream with as low as N1000. Amazing right? They have also not left out our Muslim brothers and sisters either. For the rest of the holy month of Ramadan, families can now bond and enjoy nice evenings when you buy 3 yummy ice cream flavors, 1 delicious Belgian bite, and 1 cupcake for just N4000. What better way to break a fast? And that’s not all, on the 20th of May, the ice cream connoisseurs will be offering a buy one get one free offer.

Thinking of having a fun-filled day with the family? Then choose Pinkberry’s family deal offer! Keep the family, happy, healthy, and occupied by treating them to fun times with Pinkberry’s 2 midi take-home cups for just N4000.

These amazing offers don’t stop there, between the 18th and 21st of May, you can enjoy 2 cups of yogurt for as low as N1000 only.

For Domino’s, they are taking DELIVERY a step further with zero contact delivery! With NEW orders threshold, now starting from N2000; you can now have your orders from N2000 delivered to you. The exciting bit about Dominos delivery service this month is that it comes with amazing deals and discounts. You can enjoy up to 50% off when you order any medium size pizza on their website www.domimos.ng or call your local dominos store and order any medium pizza and get a free drink plus free delivery! Remember Domino’s Pizza delivery takes just 25 mins which means your treats are just a few minutes away. And yes, gear up for the Big Week Sales!!! From the 18th to 21st of May these guys will be selling smallie Pizzas for just N2000.

It is safe to say that nothing else seems to match up with the best and unbeatable offers from these guys when it comes to exciting our taste buds and putting smiles on faces. The best part is that these amazing offers are just one order away from you.

To never miss out on all amazing offers that run throughout the month, follow @Dominosng @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria and @pinkberryNigeria on Instagram.

#StayHome&StaySafe

