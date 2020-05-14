See Sweet way Dr Sid & Simi Esiri Marked their Daughter’s Fifth Birthday



Today is the fifth birthday of Dr Sid and Simi Esiri’s first daughter Sidney and they both celebrated her in an adorable way.

To mark her birthday, Dr Sid shared videos of some precious bonding time with Sidney on his Instagram and captioned it:

Simi also took to her Instagram to share lovely photos of Sidney and her little sister Sarah. She wrote

The big 5 is here! 💃🏽💃🏽Screaming happy 5th birthday to my darling, most precious first born Sidney. I love you more than words can ever express. Raising you and your sister Sarah has been my greatest joy and pride. 🤗 As ‘little’ as you are, you’re a thoughtful, caring, and all-round sweet daughter to look after. I love your morning kisses and “I love you mummy” daily cuddles! 🥰💝 The love you have for Sarah right from the day she was born till now still melts my heart – An amazing big sister you are. I love you so so much Ney. May you always be a blessing to us and your entire generation. Although this was not the big 5th bash we planned, we’re thanking God for the privilege to see this day, our health, and the joy of enjoying your special day, family only style. 🙏🏽 Happy happy birthday Ney! ♥️♥️♥️ Mama loves you loads

Photo Credit: @simiesiri