Be a Boss in the Disinfecting Service & Make Money with the Huwa-San Non-Toxic, Environmental Disinfectant

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This package offers an exciting opportunity to start your own commercial deep cleaning and disinfection business. As a result of the global pandemic, there is an increase in the demand for disinfection solutions & services. Every sector has turned its focus on proactive disinfection, as this appears to be the ‘new normal”.

Huwa-San is a non-toxic, hydrogen peroxide-based, eco-friendly biocidal disinfectant, scientifically proven to kill the Coronavirus within minutes of surface contact.

You can offer services to food-related service industries, supermarkets, retail outlets, schools, commercial & residential buildings, public buildings, public transport & areas, aviation, industrial, and the oil & gas sector.

This multi-purpose product is READY TO USE and is highly effective, non-corrosive, safe for the environment as well as being odourless, tasteless and colourless in ready to use concentrations. It is a safer alternative to sodium hypochlorite (chlorine bleach) which leaves toxic residue harmful to humans.

For Further Enquiries, kindly reach us on +234(0)9070005934,+234(0)9073809332 or send us an email 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–-Sponsored Content

