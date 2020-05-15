Imade Adeleke had the Best Birthday Surrounded by Friends & Family 🎉🥳

Imade Adeleke, the lovely daughter of Davido and Sophia Momodu clocked the big 5 on Thursday, and judging from these photos, she had the time of her life with her family and best friend Jamil Balogun.

Her proud dad Davido ensured his princess had the best birthday ever by organizing a birthday party alongside her mom Sophia Momodu. He also gifted her a lovely white mini car for her to cruise around.

Sophia took to her Instagram to express her love for Imade and how perfect she is. She wrote:

@realimadeadeleke Happy Birthday angel of mine 😍 I love our love, it’s perfect! When it comes to you.. your dad & I DID THAT & that’s on period. #TheBig5

