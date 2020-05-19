Connect with us

Jesse Jagz is teasing us with New Work "Garba"

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 mins ago

 on

We have no idea what it is but we’re already so excited!

Jesse Jagz shared links to something called “Garba” on his Twitter timeline, and we can’t wait to see what it is.

Is it an album?

The rapper’s most recent album, “Odysseus” was released in 2017, and the one preceding that, “The Royal Niger Company,” in 2014.

Going by the 3-year intervals, it looks like we’re ripe for a new Jesse Jagz album, and “Garba” may just be it.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

In the meanwhile, you can pre-add “Garba” to your music library.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

