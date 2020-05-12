It’s Time for Another Fun Storytime Session with Khafi featuring Lupita Nyongo’s Book “Sulwe” | WATCH

Big Brother Naija’s star, Khafi Kareem, is back with a new vlog, and this time she’s reading an interesting book titled “Sulwe” written by Lupita Nyong’o and illustrated by Vashti Harrison.

It is a beautiful story about a little girl whose skin is darker than everyone in her family and everyone at school. All she wants is to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. She then goes on a magical journey that changes everything!

Click here to learn more about “Sulwe“.

Watch the vlog below: