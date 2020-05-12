Connect with us

It's Time for Another Fun Storytime Session with Khafi featuring Lupita Nyongo's Book "Sulwe" | WATCH

WATCH Episode 6 of “Discovering Princess Shyngle” on BN TV

WATCH Episode 11 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

WATCH the Teaser for Netflix’s African Original "Blood & Water"

Find Out What Stephanie Coker Got Up To in Her 3rd Trimester in "African & Pregnant" | WATCH

New Video: TY Bello – He's Always By My Side (Spontaneous Worship)

A Day in the Life of Dimma Umeh - Skincare Routine & Cooking | WATCH

What Does it Take in Making Marriage Work? Find Out On Koko Kalango’s “Colours Of Life” | Watch

Catch Up on All that Went Down Last Week on #AtHomeWithBN

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Aileyi Pada" with Sola Allyson

Big Brother Naija’s star, Khafi Kareem, is back with a new vlog, and this time she’s reading an interesting book titled “Sulwe” written by Lupita Nyong’o and illustrated by Vashti Harrison.

It is a beautiful story about a little girl whose skin is darker than everyone in her family and everyone at school. All she wants is to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. She then goes on a magical journey that changes everything!

Click here to learn more about “Sulwe“.

Watch the vlog below:

