Meek Mill received “the Best Gift” on his Birthday – A Baby with his Girlfriend

BellaNaija.com

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Meek Mill has been delivered the ultimate gift on his birthday as he welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Milano Harris.

The 33-year-old rapper announced the birth of his first child with the 31-year-old fashion designer in a joyous tweet on Wednesday.

Along with a red heart emoji, Meek wrote on Twitter “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift.”

Photo Credit: @meekmill

