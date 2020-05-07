Music
Meek Mill received “the Best Gift” on his Birthday – A Baby with his Girlfriend
Meek Mill has been delivered the ultimate gift on his birthday as he welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Milano Harris.
The 33-year-old rapper announced the birth of his first child with the 31-year-old fashion designer in a joyous tweet on Wednesday.
Along with a red heart emoji, Meek wrote on Twitter “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift.”
Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020
Photo Credit: @meekmill