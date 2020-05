We love to see our celebrity glow-up photos, especially this one posted today on Instagram by Paul Okoye, of the former P-Square music duo.

The photo shows Paul Okoye in 2005 and then in 2020, in a side-by-side collage.

“Say cheese 😄 2005 – 2020 😎”, he wrote.

For a little throwback Thursday fun, which P-Square song do you think perfectly describes the photo?

Photo Credit: @iamkingrudy