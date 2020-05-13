The Harrowing Story that has Twitter Talking about Birth Control & Safe Abortions

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You’ve probably read about it already: the 22-year-old woman who has been arrested for allegedly drowning her baby in a bucket of water.

According to Punch, this took place in Ipaja, Lagos, with the woman writing a note to her sister about why she drowned the baby.

What’s especially harrowing is her explanation on why she carried out the crime she’s confessed to:

The reason for the drastic decision is lack of financial help. I was tired and ashamed. When I gained admission to study law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, I got pregnant and deferred my admission, which I later lost.

So killing my baby and losing my admission have a connection. I felt I would be free if I kill her and would be able to go anywhere I like and no one would disturb me that I had a daughter outside wedlock.

She explained that the father of the baby, a guy she took JAMB lessons with, refused the pregnancy, and her father counselled her against an abortion.

With the story spreading through Twitter, folks have been discussing the importance of contraceptives and safe abortions.

It’s a difficult conversation, especially in light of what has happened—a child losing her life, murdered by a mother whose life as she knows it has also ended. But it’s also a very important conversation.

See what people on Twitter are saying:

 

1 Comment

  1. Smith

    May 13, 2020 at 11:16 am

    It’s a sad story. Only God’s kingdom will solve our problems

    Reply

