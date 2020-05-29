Ronke Ojo-Anthony is Making a Grand Return to Our TV Screens

Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke needs no further introduction when it comes to entertainment in Nigeria. We have watched her in many Nigerian movies, mostly Yoruba movies and is known to play very unique roles.

Following her long break off the social media scene, the Nollywood actress, has undergone a total reinvention of her public persona. This is evident in the new photos she shared on her Instagram.

Ronke became a household name in the year 2000 when she featured in a movie titled “Oshodi Oke“, from which she got her stage name.

The Nollywood actress is set to retake the movie industry by storm, with more high-profile movie roles in mainstream Nollywood lined up in the coming months.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: @tosin.akinyemiju