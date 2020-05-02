Connect with us

Style

Ronke Raji Just Showed Off the Chicest Winter Maternity Looks

Style

JZO's Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Is A Study in Modern African Menswear

Style

This Stunning #IsolationCreation Series By Muses Uniform Is Giving Us Life!

Music Style

You Need To See Mr Eazi's Tracksuit Collection With boohooMAN, It's Fire!

Style

Designer Profiles: BellaNaija Style Meets KÍLĖNTÁR, A New Brand with Aristocracy In Its Design DNA

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 334

Style

Boity Thulo Is Owning Her Throne On The New Glamour South Africa Cover!

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Stories You Need to Brighten Your Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Chinyere Adogu, Lerato Kgamanyane , Olivia Arukwe And More

Style

Glitz Africa Celebrates African Fashion With Mamé Adjei For Its 6th Digital Issue

Style

Ronke Raji Just Showed Off the Chicest Winter Maternity Looks

BellaNaija Style

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Beauty and lifestyle YouTuber Ronke Raji is out with a new video on her Instagram and in this one, she shows us how to completely slay WFH style – the maternity edition!

She said:

Which outfit is your favorite? Mine is definitely the first one. I 100% wanted to do for a while and I’m glad I got to do it before the baby came 😂😂 I’m not really someone who likes maternity pants so I started wearing high waisted pants a lot when I was pregnant with Amari and now. Being a mom/ being pregnant doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be stylish! 😉 P.S I did this on tiktok so follow me on there 😂🤗
____
Pants: @forever21 Jordyn Pants (the stretchy ones)
Light Tan pants: @urbanoutfitters
Rust Flowy pants: @sheinofficial

Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronke Raji Adeola (@ronkeraji) on

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Hidden Sugars

Fatima Allahnanan: 5 Things You Can Relate To If You’re Fasting This Ramadan

Mfonobong Inyang: May Day 2020 and Skills For the Post-Pandemic Worker

These Things Have Made Us Laugh In the Last 6 Weeks of Lockdown

Chisom J Mefor: Who Is Really Responsible for Exam Malpractice in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php