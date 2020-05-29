Connect with us

Music Scoop

Take a Virtual Tour of Davido's New Crib in Banana Island

Music

New EP: DNA - Gemini

Music

New EP: Abdul - Unfinished Business

Music

New Music: Yemi Alade – Boyz

Music

iLLBliss's New Album "Illy Chapo X" is Totally Worth the Wait

Music

New Music: Kiddominant feat. Cassper Nyovest – "eWallet"

Music

New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Omah Lay – Tonight

Music

Check out These New Videos from 9ice's "Tip Of The Iceberg" Album

Music

9ice has Released his New Album "Top Of The Iceberg" Episode 1

Music

BANTU returns with New Single "Animal Carnival"

Music

Take a Virtual Tour of Davido’s New Crib in Banana Island

BellaNaija.com

Published

57 mins ago

 on

It’s a new win for Davido as he’s bought a new crib in Banana Island!

The singer gave us a tour of his new dig on Instagram, taking us from the ground floor, through the elevator, to the spacious living room, the balcony, and the gorgeous kitchen.

And he’s excited too, writing on his stories, while riding up the elevator: “Always wanted [to] go up at the crib like this.” Then after, a simple, “God is good.”

Congratulations to him!

Check out the crib:

Photo Credit: davidoofficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We’re Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians… Okay?

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The Ultimate Guide to Guest Posting For Beginners

#BellaNaijaWCW Tolu Adeleke is Helping Improve Maternal & Child Health in Nigeria with Tolu The Midwife

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Kids a Head Start on Charitable Giving… Use These Tips!
Advertisement
css.php