Take a Virtual Tour of Davido’s New Crib in Banana Island

It’s a new win for Davido as he’s bought a new crib in Banana Island!

The singer gave us a tour of his new dig on Instagram, taking us from the ground floor, through the elevator, to the spacious living room, the balcony, and the gorgeous kitchen.

And he’s excited too, writing on his stories, while riding up the elevator: “Always wanted [to] go up at the crib like this.” Then after, a simple, “God is good.”

Congratulations to him!

Check out the crib:

Photo Credit: davidoofficial