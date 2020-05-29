New EP: DNA – Gemini

The sensational duo, DNA Twins are about to blow minds with their first project of the year, titled, “Gemini”.

The 4-track EP takes listeners on a sonic journey. From ‘Kayama‘, a highlife infused serenade to ‘Arabanko‘, an Afropop track with lyrics that interestingly highlights how love isn’t a do or die affair, down to ‘Wanting More‘, an afro feel-good lounge music.

Production credit goes to four amazing producers, Ozedikus, Qasebeatz, DTAC and Prestige.

Stream the new EP here: