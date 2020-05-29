New EP: DNA – Gemini

Connect with us

Music

Published

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The sensational duo, DNA Twins are about to blow minds with their first project of the year, titled, “Gemini”.

The 4-track EP takes listeners on a sonic journey. From ‘Kayama‘, a highlife infused serenade to ‘Arabanko‘, an Afropop track with lyrics that interestingly highlights how love isn’t a do or die affair, down to ‘Wanting More‘, an afro feel-good lounge music.

Production credit goes to four amazing producers, Ozedikus, Qasebeatz, DTAC and Prestige.

Stream the new EP here:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

