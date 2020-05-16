This Vitamin C Inspired Makeup Look Is Practically Made for Summer

Marta Lungo shared a super summery ‘Vitamin C inspired’ tutorial on IGTV and it’s definitely worth a watch!

On her Instagram page she shared:

Orange eye shadow. Watch me do my makeup to achieve this look. #vitaminc

Products

@esteelauder night repair @esteelauder rich moisturiser

@ysl primer @maccosmetics concealer @ysl foundation

@collection @esteelauder concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills powder @esteelauder Ligloss @hudabeautyshop eye shadow

This is my go-to summer look, I opted for orange🍊, which colour would you have picked?