This Vitamin C Inspired Makeup Look Is Practically Made for Summer
Marta Lungo shared a super summery ‘Vitamin C inspired’ tutorial on IGTV and it’s definitely worth a watch!
On her Instagram page she shared:
Orange eye shadow. Watch me do my makeup to achieve this look. #vitaminc
Products
@esteelauder night repair @esteelauder rich moisturiser
@ysl primer @maccosmetics concealer @ysl foundation
@collection @esteelauder concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills powder @esteelauder Ligloss @hudabeautyshop eye shadow
This is my go-to summer look, I opted for orange🍊, which colour would you have picked?
