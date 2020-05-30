Three Crowns celebrates 2020 World Milk Day with ‘Voices of the Heart’ Campaign

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Three Crowns, one of Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol and heart-friendly milk, has unveiled plans to celebrate the 2020 edition of the World Milk Day by highlighting in fulfilling ways the vital contributions of dairy nutrition to the food value chain.

World Milk Day is an annual celebration that was initiated in 2001 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and held on June 1 to show the importance of milk as a global food. It encourages milk and dairy consumption as part of a daily diet.

Speaking about the brand’s participation in the celebration, Three Crowns Marketing Manager, Omolara Banjoko said Three Crowns would play to mums and the value chain through a holistic campaign message tagged “Voices of the heart.” The campaign kicks off this week and will climax on June 1. The campaign is in line with the brand’s pay off, “Healthy Mums, Happy Families.”

In her words, “Through this campaign, we will elevate the brand’s “Care for your heart” story and dial up the functional benefits of Three Crowns milk by showcasing the different things a healthy heart can do. Every time the heartbeats, it speaks. Its language is so unique that only very few can hear and interpret it. Luckily, Three Crowns milk is one of the few that understand and can interpret well the language of the heart.”

According to the Marketing Manager, through this unique campaign, Three Crowns milk will be caring for the hearts of mums and use the World Milk Day 2020 celebration to translate this message and bring it to the forefront for everyone to hear.

The campaign kicked off on May 24th with a teaser by the brand to demonstrate what a healthy heart can do when nourished and properly cared for.

This would be followed by a series of consumer engagements. Mums will be asked to record and upload 30-second voice notes to their loved ones with a pledge to stay healthy for them with Three Crowns milk on the brand website.

Mums can also send their voice notes through WhatsApp to 08036847790 with their full names. There will be other interactive online quizzes on zikoko.com where mums will be asked to plan a breakfast meal and upon completion, the brand will reveal what type of mums they are, based on their responses.

Across select stores, starting from May 29 till World Milk Day June 1, any shopper that buys at least N5,000 worth of Three Crowns milk gets free milk up to N2,500 and N5,000 in Lagos and Ibadan stores respectively.

We would also extend this gesture to select online shopping platforms. On June 1st, 2020, the brand will give out free milk worth N400 to the first 2,000 consumers that buy at least N2,000 worth of Three Crowns milk products on Jumia, Konga, or Habari websites.

This is yet another exciting campaign from Three Crowns milk to make this year’s World Milk Day celebration memorable for all its consumers.

Three Crowns milk is a leading Nigerian brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, one of Nigeria’s largest dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family happy.
