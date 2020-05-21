Update! Alma Rex-Ezonfade’s Glowy Skincare Routine

Connect with us

On her Instagram page, Alma Rex-Ezonfade shared:

Updated Morning Skincare Routine ✨

There’s really nothing else to do than to take care of your skin and mind your business these days. That’s why I’m sharing an updated morning skin care routine, with products I’ve been loving at the moment. I have normal/combination skin and over the years, I’ve made it my mission to make my skin as comfortable for me as possible. I try my best not to obsess over it and yes, I still have bad breakout days but I’m okay with those because the ultimate goal is to heave healthy skin! 🧖🏾‍♀️ I’m also hosting a giveaway with @caudalie and to enter, follow @caudalieus@caudalie and tag 2 friends in the comment section! Also let me know what product you’d like to try!

Products Used 👇🏾
@caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser.
@klairs.global Supple Preparation Facial Toner.
@caudalie Essence Concentrate.
@larocheposayca Pure VitaminC10 Serum.
@caudalie Vinoperfect Serum.
@caudalie Beauty Elixir. @caudalie Vinoperfect Moisturizer. @neutrogenacanada Hydroboost SPF 50
@laneigeca Lip Sleeping Mask.Watch the full routine below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alma Rex-Ezonfade (@thealmachronicle) on

