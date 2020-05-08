You Need These 8 Wardrobe Staples To Instantly Update Your Style – Thanks Onyii Bekeh

If there’s any influencer’s closet we could raid, Onyii Bekeh would definitely be on the list. Her latest video has been highly requested and we aren’t surprised because her everyday style is relatable and attainable. Best of all, she manages to make even casual outfits look alluring.

She shared the tricks to creating a capsule wardrobe which is basically a collection of must-have, transeasonal fashion staples every stylish #BellaStylista needs in her closet.

Talking about the video, she shared some pointers

– Quality over quantity

– Dress for your current body size regardless, of your future weight goal! Fit is important

– Go for classic styles

Watch the full video below

View this post on Instagram Thanks @onyiibekeh! #BellaStylista #BellaNaijaStyle A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on May 6, 2020 at 5:14am PDT

