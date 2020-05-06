Timini Egbuson is the Muse for TLR Couture’s Dapper 2020 Collection!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Menswear fashion label TLR Couture has unveiled its latest ready to wear collection for the modern man. Modelled by Actor and Media personality Timini Egbuson, the collection features sleek suits, shirts and jackets made out of breathable fabrics and quality accessories.

According to the Creative Director, Folami Kazeem;

We wanted a collection that served all the fashion essentials of an average man. Outfits that he can wear to the office as well as to a cocktail party. Dusk to dawn, TLR Couture has something for you

The pieces are sartorial essentials for every man and they reflect traditional menswear sophistication while maintaining a contemporary look.

See the full collection below:

Credits
Brand: @tlrcouture
Muse: @_timini
Photography: @the.alfe

