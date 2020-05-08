Connect with us

BN Style Your Curves: 4 Unmissable Style Lessons From Amarachi N. Ukachu

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Amarachi N. Ukachu is one blogger and fashion influencer we look out for all the time. Her choice of outfits, bold colours and fab hairstyles show she’s proud of her curves and knows just how to style it. That is why she is our pick today for BN Style Your Curves.

Her style is chic, trendy and very glamorous and she enjoys playing around with a lot of colours, statement accessories, and form-fitting clothes. Amarachi’s Instagram is pretty much a style guide book for curvy fashionistas.

Keep scrolling for some style lessons from Amarachi.

#Tip 1:

Opt for high waist loungewear with mid-riff tops in dark colours

#Tip 2:

For matching sets, embrace wide-leg pants paired with fitted shirts for added height to the look.

#Tip 3:

Skirts can be rocked with shirts knotted at the chest to flatter the curvy figure.

#Tip 4:

Hit the pool with a form-fitting one-piece or a high-waisted swimsuit paired with a cropped top.

Photo Credit: @amarachiukachu

BellaNaija Style

