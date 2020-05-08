BN Style Your Curves: 4 Unmissable Style Lessons From Amarachi N. Ukachu

Amarachi N. Ukachu is one blogger and fashion influencer we look out for all the time. Her choice of outfits, bold colours and fab hairstyles show she’s proud of her curves and knows just how to style it. That is why she is our pick today for BN Style Your Curves.

Her style is chic, trendy and very glamorous and she enjoys playing around with a lot of colours, statement accessories, and form-fitting clothes. Amarachi’s Instagram is pretty much a style guide book for curvy fashionistas.

Keep scrolling for some style lessons from Amarachi.