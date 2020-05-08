This Somalian Influencer Has ALL The Modest Fashion Inspiration You Need

Long gone are the days when covered up style was only associated with dull silhouettes and loose fitted clothing. Now, numerous bloggers, influencers and designers have proven that conservative garments can also be incredibly stylish. When we need unlimited modest fashion inspiration, we turn to some of our favourite #BellaStylistas and their Instagram pages form our mood boards.

One of these influencers is London-based Somalian beauty and fashion influencer Basma Kahie who is an expert at matching her hijab headwraps with super chic ensembles. Whether she’s out with her beautiful daughter or touring cities in Europe, her outfits are typically made up of suits, coats, T-shirts and ultra-feminine dresses in neutral hues and soft pastel colours.

Keep scrolling to see some style staples she swears by.