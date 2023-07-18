Check Out This Modest Fashion Inspo From Aïssata Diallo For Your Next Barbie|Little Mermaid Occasion

Style
Check Out This Modest Fashion Inspo From Aïssata Diallo For Your Next Barbie|Little Mermaid Occasion
Hey Bellastylistas,
Check out this fantasy-themed Muslimah dress-up session with the uber-stylish Aïssata Diallo.
She layers her pretty aqua print sequin-embellished sleeveless dress with a form-fitting pleated white frock and pairs the look with simple pieces of jewellery, double layers of white scarves and white framed sunnies. Aïssata chose chrome shades of blue for her shoes and purse to tie up the look. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Aïssata rocks with her bearded hearthrob — Ali Camara who pairs a red 2-piece with yellow shoes. See below:
Credits:
Muse: @aissatatdiallo
Blue dress: @ph5official
White dress: @simonmillerusa
Sandals: @hermes
Heels: @aminamuaddiofficial
Glasses: @versace