Check Out This Modest Fashion Inspo From Aïssata Diallo For Your Next Barbie|Little Mermaid Occasion

Let Victoria 'Veekee' James Show You Why You Should Keep That Waist Snatched 7DAW

Couple Style Inspo: Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah Are Shaking Up The Gram In Veekee James

Ayanda Thabethe Welcomes Baby No. 2 In Ultra-Style | WATCH

Couple Style Inspo: Check Out These Fancy Cozy Dinner Outfits From An Evening In Greece

Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to Statement-Making Maternity Looks, Thanks Shalom Blac

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

It's Officially Barbie Season & We've Got The Best Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 245

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Shines in a Sparkly LBD at ESPYs 2023

Let’s Talk About this Tiwa Savage Showstopping Performance Look in Saudi Arabia

Check Out This Modest Fashion Inspo From Aïssata Diallo For Your Next Barbie|Little Mermaid Occasion

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey Bellastylistas,

Check out this fantasy-themed Muslimah dress-up session with the uber-stylish Aïssata Diallo.

She layers her pretty aqua print sequin-embellished sleeveless dress with a form-fitting pleated white frock and pairs the look with simple pieces of jewellery, double layers of white scarves and white framed sunnies. Aïssata chose chrome shades of blue for her shoes and purse to tie up the look. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo)

Aïssata rocks with her bearded hearthrob Ali Camara who pairs a red 2-piece with yellow shoes. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aïssata Diallo (@aissatatdiallo)

Credits:

Muse: @aissatatdiallo

Blue dress: @ph5official

White dress: @simonmillerusa

Sandals: @hermes

Heels: @aminamuaddiofficial

Bag: @charleskeithofficial

Glasses: @versace

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

