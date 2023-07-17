Let Victoria ‘Veekee’ James Show You Why You Should Keep That Waist Snatched 7DAW

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the extraordinary Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur — Victoria ‘Veekee” James. Victoria is the founder and creative director at Veekee James — a luxe fashion brand renowned for its unique female body sculpting featuring enhanced bust and hips with snatched waistlines and impressive embellishments.

In the same vein, this curvy style star has a thing for snatched waistlines as seen in most of her looks. Her style is clean, daring and elegant. For a week’s worth of exquisite ensembles, join us as we explore Veekee’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Suit up but make sure it’s fashion-forward

Tuesday

Rock a pretty outfit with sultry hip drapings. Pair it with covered shoes, lush hair and latte makeup

Wednesday

Pair an exquisitely pleated 2-piece with gorgeous curls, fancy shoes, a purse and sunnies

Thursday

Thursdays are for fantastic denim looks, so style your favourite jeans with a nice top, heels and goggles

Friday

Rock a luxe 2-piece with grey curls, gold jewellery, a pair of black shoes and a black bag

Deck up for an evening outing in a fully embellished asymmetrical black dress with pink details paired with pink shoes and purse

Saturday

Party in regal outfits like a proper Naija babe. It’s got to be full-length, embellished and really glamorous

Sunday

Step out in an indigenous fabric like Adire or Ankara

Credit: @veekee_james

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!