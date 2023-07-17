Style
Let Victoria ‘Veekee’ James Show You Why You Should Keep That Waist Snatched 7DAW
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the extraordinary Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur — Victoria ‘Veekee” James. Victoria is the founder and creative director at Veekee James — a luxe fashion brand renowned for its unique female body sculpting featuring enhanced bust and hips with snatched waistlines and impressive embellishments.
In the same vein, this curvy style star has a thing for snatched waistlines as seen in most of her looks. Her style is clean, daring and elegant. For a week’s worth of exquisite ensembles, join us as we explore Veekee’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Suit up but make sure it’s fashion-forward
Tuesday
Rock a pretty outfit with sultry hip drapings. Pair it with covered shoes, lush hair and latte makeup
Wednesday
Pair an exquisitely pleated 2-piece with gorgeous curls, fancy shoes, a purse and sunnies
Thursday
Thursdays are for fantastic denim looks, so style your favourite jeans with a nice top, heels and goggles
Friday
Rock a luxe 2-piece with grey curls, gold jewellery, a pair of black shoes and a black bag
Deck up for an evening outing in a fully embellished asymmetrical black dress with pink details paired with pink shoes and purse
Saturday
Party in regal outfits like a proper Naija babe. It’s got to be full-length, embellished and really glamorous
Sunday
Step out in an indigenous fabric like Adire or Ankara
Credit: @veekee_james