Let Victoria 'Veekee' James Show You Why You Should Keep That Waist Snatched 7DAW

Couple Style Inspo: Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah Are Shaking Up The Gram In Veekee James

Ayanda Thabethe Welcomes Baby No. 2 In Ultra-Style | WATCH

Couple Style Inspo: Check Out These Fancy Cozy Dinner Outfits From An Evening In Greece

Consider This Your Ultimate Guide to Statement-Making Maternity Looks, Thanks Shalom Blac

London is Gearing up for The Womanhood Xperience-Business Brunch Summit by Plus Size Fashion Fest Africa

It's Officially Barbie Season & We've Got The Best Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 245

BN Style Spotlight: Tiffany Haddish Shines in a Sparkly LBD at ESPYs 2023

Let's Talk About this Tiwa Savage Showstopping Performance Look in Saudi Arabia

See This Week's Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 178

Let Victoria ‘Veekee’ James Show You Why You Should Keep That Waist Snatched 7DAW

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the extraordinary Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur — Victoria ‘Veekee” James. Victoria is the founder and creative director at Veekee James — a luxe fashion brand renowned for its unique female body sculpting featuring enhanced bust and hips with snatched waistlines and impressive embellishments.

In the same vein, this curvy style star has a thing for snatched waistlines as seen in most of her looks. Her style is clean, daring and elegant. For a week’s worth of exquisite ensembles, join us as we explore Veekee’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Suit up but make sure it’s fashion-forward

 

Tuesday

Rock a pretty outfit with sultry hip drapings. Pair it with covered shoes, lush hair and latte makeup

 

Wednesday

Pair an exquisitely pleated 2-piece with gorgeous curls, fancy shoes, a purse and sunnies

 

Thursday

Thursdays are for fantastic denim looks, so style your favourite jeans with a nice top, heels and goggles

 

Friday

Rock a luxe 2-piece with grey curls, gold jewellery, a pair of black shoes and a black bag

 

Deck up for an evening outing in a fully embellished asymmetrical black dress with pink details paired with pink shoes and purse

 

Saturday

Party in regal outfits like a proper Naija babe. It’s got to be full-length, embellished and really glamorous

 

Sunday

Step out in an indigenous fabric like Adire or Ankara

 

Credit: @veekee_james

