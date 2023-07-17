BN TV
Couple Style Inspo: Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah Are Shaking Up The Gram In Veekee James
Hey Bellastylistas,
Lovers and luxury lifestyle brand founders — Jackie Aina and Denis Asamoah are rocking the streets of Instagram with a major Nigerian fashion moment. Wearing outfits from the sensational Nigerian brand — Veekee James, the stylish duo got lavishly ready in matching brown, black and sparkle-themed outfits, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Jackie rocks an exquistely embellished mermaid dress with a thigh-high slit and sultry hip draping. She pairs the look with a shoulder length bob and the perfect summer latte makeup while Denis was princely decked in his embroidered Agbada confection with matching fabric adoptions from Jackie’s outfit.
Credit: @lavishlyjackie