Couple Style Inspo: Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah Are Shaking Up The Gram In Veekee James

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey Bellastylistas,

Lovers and luxury lifestyle brand founders Jackie Aina and Denis Asamoah are rocking the streets of Instagram with a major Nigerian fashion moment. Wearing outfits from the sensational Nigerian brand Veekee James, the stylish duo got lavishly ready in matching brown, black and sparkle-themed outfits, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavishly Jackie (@lavishlyjackie)

Jackie rocks an exquistely embellished mermaid dress with a thigh-high slit and sultry hip draping. She pairs the look with a shoulder length bob and the perfect summer latte makeup while Denis was princely decked in his embroidered Agbada confection with matching fabric adoptions from Jackie’s outfit.

Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah in Veekee James

Jackie Aina in Veekee James

Hit the ▶ button below to watch more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Credit: @lavishlyjackie

