We love it when we see Big Brother Naija ladies supporting each other and prove that friendship is everything, even beyond the show.

Some of our faves, Venita, Diane, Mercy and Kim Oprah brought a whole lot of spice to these photos, and we can’t get enough of it.

Check out the photos and see for yourself.

Photo Credit: diane.russet | veezeebaybeh | official_mercyeke | kimoprah