Jamie Foxx has already started his Physical Transformation to Play Mike Tyson

It was announced today that Hollywood star Jamie Foxx will be playing the lead role of Mike Tyson in the legendary boxer’s biopic, Finding Mike.

Acknowleding the announcement, Jamie Foxx has also shared an update for his fans – he has started bulking up!

The actor posted some photos on his Instagram page, showing him visibly buffer, and he wrote:

The transformation begins… “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?… things have finally lined up… A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body… with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing… yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process… like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!

See Jamie Foxx’s new look below.

Photo Credit: @iamjamiefoxx