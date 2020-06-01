Connect with us

Discover Deep Relaxation & Comfort at Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa in Abuja 🧖🏾‍♀️

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If beauty is a splendour, then you’ll find one at Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa. It’s a serene atmosphere that massages your delight.

Class and wealth smell around the comfort of your care. The experience is as amazing as you want to look. This State of the art spa is positioned at the ever calm Oka Okoko Crescent, Off Lagos Street in Garki, Abuja.

In her words, the CEO/MD of Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa, Deborah Omale said: “Beauty transcends just looking at a reflection of your self. It exudes different elements. Your mind needs to connect with your person, and that inspires you to give yourself a beautiful treat at Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa. I think Africa represents a generation of inspiring people. That’s why we keep using our crafts to deliver excellence.”

Beauty Secrets Skin Care and Spa is launching the first of it’s kind Beauty Photo Documentary Series in the first week of June. According to her, the series would connect with everyone who loves to look good and take care of themselves.

“Our photo-documentary series is premiering in a few days, and it highlights the ambience between the body and the mind. Once your mind connects with your body, you’d always make efforts in looking good. So it’s awe-inspiring. Looking good is essential for human confidence. So at Beauty Secrets, we try to pamper your confidence, by giving you a good experience.”Deborah Omale concludes.


Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

Published

