Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Answering all Your Questions About “Half of A Yellow Sun”
In celebration of Biafra Remembrance Day for 2020, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is answering all your questions about the award-winning book, “Half of a Yellow Sun“.
In this video, she speaks about the Biafran war and what motivated her to write the book.
Thank you to everyone who sent in questions about HALF OF A YELLOW SUN. I’ve answered some of them here. Today, May 30, is Biafra Rememberance Day. It has been 50 years since the end of the Nigeria-Biafra war. In memory of Nwoye David Adichie and Aro-Nweke Felix Odigwe, the grandfathers I never knew. Ka fa nodu na ndokwa. May We Always Remember. #Biafra #Biafraday #ozoemena