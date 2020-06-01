Connect with us

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is Answering all Your Questions About “Half of A Yellow Sun”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In celebration of Biafra Remembrance Day for 2020, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is answering all your questions about the award-winning book, “Half of a Yellow Sun“.

In this video, she speaks about the Biafran war and what motivated her to write the book.

Watch the video below:

