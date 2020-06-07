Christie Brown’s Virtual Premiere Was Exactly What We Needed This Weekend

Connect with us

Following the the first teaser of their virtual premiere, Ghanaian ready to wear luxury brand  Christie Brown GH debuted its highly-anticipated new collection. The ‘virtual premiere’ seamlessly blended online and offline elements by treating its FROW show goers like Sacha Okoh, Afua Rida, Ekow Barnes, Akai Kotei, Omoyemi Akerele, Oroma Itegboje, Valerie Obaze and more to special treats from SandboxBC, complete with branded menus. They also encouraged their attendees to dress up for the occasion to mirror a live fashion show experience.

Kicking off with a live DJ session in the Christie Brown store, this was followed by quick bite-size interviews on the Instagram Live  digital ‘red carpet’ of fashion luminaries like Elaine Mensah and Omoyemi Akerele. This segment was hosted by Maame Adjei who was naturally, resplendent in gold Christie Brown SS20.

The premiere begins with Aisha Ayensu telling us a little about the collection itself, then the audience is treated to a veritable visual feast.  The collection featured  Christie Brown design signatures we have come to know and love – deft use of fabrications like ankara and adire-batik with handcrafted surface embroidery to really elevate the silhouettes. The brand also worked with  gold and silver plissé lamé wrought in unexpected shapes.

Sharing on their page, SandboxBC said:

We at Sandbox beach club are very honored to have partnered with @christiebrowngh for SS20. Its been an amazing journey and we look forward to hosting you again. Enjoy!

See the full premiere video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christie Brown (@christiebrowngh) on

SS20 VIRTUAL RUNWAY

The SS20 Collection

Location: @sandboxbc

Makeup : @naphsie_mua @imagebloombysaida

Models: @urie_blaq

@antoinette1_

Styling: @iktsch @iktschy.stu

Styling Assist: @neal__davids

@__naethan

