Dabota Lawson is “Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson celebrated her birthday on the 2nd of June. The one-time beauty queen posted a few new photos on social media to mark the day.

In one of the photos, she wrote:

All kinds of mixed feelings today, however I’m Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday . Happy birthday to me

For the photo shoot, Dabota went with a burgundy pant suit and a short sequin dress.

Check on it!

Photo Credit:
Makeup: @dabota_cosmetics
Outfit : @ericamoorebrand
Hair : @sarisignature
Photography : @001_pixel

