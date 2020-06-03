Dabota Lawson is “Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday”

Beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson celebrated her birthday on the 2nd of June. The one-time beauty queen posted a few new photos on social media to mark the day.

In one of the photos, she wrote:

All kinds of mixed feelings today, however I’m Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday . Happy birthday to me

For the photo shoot, Dabota went with a burgundy pant suit and a short sequin dress.

Photo Credit:

Makeup: @dabota_cosmetics

Outfit : @ericamoorebrand

Hair : @sarisignature

Photography : @001_pixel