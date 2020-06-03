Scoop
Dabota Lawson is “Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday”
Beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson celebrated her birthday on the 2nd of June. The one-time beauty queen posted a few new photos on social media to mark the day.
In one of the photos, she wrote:
All kinds of mixed feelings today, however I’m Thankful for the privilege to celebrate another birthday . Happy birthday to me
For the photo shoot, Dabota went with a burgundy pant suit and a short sequin dress.
Check on it!
Photo Credit:
Makeup: @dabota_cosmetics
Outfit : @ericamoorebrand
Hair : @sarisignature
Photography : @001_pixel