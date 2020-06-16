Here’s What D’banj Is Saying About the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Music star D’banj is reacting to the sexual assault allegations that were leveled against him about a week ago.

Twitter user @seyitannn_, in a series of tweets, shared how she allegedly refused his offer to pay her for sex, but still woke up to find him in her room, after which he allegedly assaulted her.

This was allegedly after the All White Rendezvous Party in December 2018, she wrote.

Now, D’banj is reacting to the allegations.

With a photo of a legal document posted on his Instagram page, he wrote:

Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell. I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me. I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think i have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that This Accusation are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team, while the Nigerian Police is Investigating the Criminal aspect of it.

It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel And this well timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss. To my fans and loved ones , thanks for the support, your prayers and your positive comments . The truth will always prevail . God bless us all. 🙏🙏🙏

Photo Credit: @iambangalee