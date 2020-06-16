Scoop
Chigul is sharing her Amazing Weight Loss Journey
Nigerian comedian and actress, Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul, is showing off her new body on the ‘gram today. The actress, who has been working on getting fitter took to social media to show off her progress and we are loving her new look.
Chigurl posted a collage which showed two photos of herself, the first was taken in December 2019 and the second was taken in June 2020 with the caption “I can only be grateful”
See her post here;
See more instances of her weight loss journey below.
@khamactivewear ……I absolutely looooove my workout wear……so cute………..
#MONDAYMOVEMENT And we do what must be [email protected] #igotiton @bodyalchemistng @coco_of_lyfe ….with some 90s hip-hop and RnB……@envoguemusic and then we DANCE… @mariahcarey #honey as a thick chic…I wanted slow-ish tempo music…my back was telling me NO but my thick thighs and 2 stomachs told me to #pushpastthepain #WEMOVE @gffitnesswear atink you see yasef
Bia ISSA MONDAY….. @official2baba Amaka did not disappoint today, she worked out😜😜😜😜…@afasports gear baby..whaaattttt!!!!!.. @selfitnessng sweatbands and sandbag 5k(that’s for me) @tikafaya with the heat……..God help us…. #wemove #onedayatatime #newhabits #lifestylechanges @bodyalchemistng @coco_of_lyfe
We are struggling today and the plan was to stay in bed…..BUT……#pushpastthepain #wemove and When @afasports sends you gear, YOU WEAR IT AND SNAP A CUTE PICS.. .YOU GIVE DEM A LIME FLAVOUR LOLLIPOP.. WITH CANVAS SHOE.. .YOU GIVE A BRIGHT, BRIGHT SUN SHINY DAY, YOU GIVE DEM A “HIPS AND FINGERTIPS”…. YOU GIVE DEM FULL MEAT, WIT TOZO AND ALL, OF COURSE WITH “YAJI”….. .YOU GIVE DEM A MOWDEL OF @[email protected]_okoye .🙈 OK..LET ME STOP………#onedayatatime #alutagannahavetocontinua GOOD AFTERNOON PLEASE!!!!….my support system is bomb…[email protected]_of_lyfe @bodyalchemistng @selfitnessng All my #curvygirlmagic Sisters…
Photo Credit: Instagram – @theonlychigul