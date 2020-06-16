Chigul is sharing her Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Nigerian comedian and actress, Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul, is showing off her new body on the ‘gram today. The actress, who has been working on getting fitter took to social media to show off her progress and we are loving her new look.

Chigurl posted a collage which showed two photos of herself, the first was taken in December 2019 and the second was taken in June 2020 with the caption “I can only be grateful”

See her post here;

See more instances of her weight loss journey below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chigul (@theonlychigul) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram @khamactivewear ……I absolutely looooove my workout wear……so cute……….. A post shared by chigul (@theonlychigul) on May 25, 2020 at 6:45am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @theonlychigul